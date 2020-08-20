Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.63. Euroseas shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 116,900 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

