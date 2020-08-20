Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Everbridge worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,502,000 after buying an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 302,403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $28,179,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

