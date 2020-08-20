Everipedia Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and DragonEX. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and $851,142.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,650,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,254,099 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

