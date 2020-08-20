Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 30th total of 189,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%.

In other news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $56,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,561 shares of company stock worth $115,132. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

