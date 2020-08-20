Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Evertec worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evertec by 61.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

