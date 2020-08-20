Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 750 Shares

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 225.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 39,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,437 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

