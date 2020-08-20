Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $38,517.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 930,293 shares of company stock worth $230,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 306,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,447 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

