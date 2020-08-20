Fay Sien Goon Sells 144 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fay Sien Goon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45.

Shares of NOW opened at $437.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

