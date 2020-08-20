Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

