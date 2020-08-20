Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

