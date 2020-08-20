Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86, 42,571 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.