Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.40. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 275,166 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Filtronic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.58. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.71.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.