FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Short Interest Update

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

