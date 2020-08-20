First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 75.9% in July

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $118.10.

