Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $5.18. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 27,800 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVVC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

