FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.94

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.94 and traded as high as $158.17. FirstService shares last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 111,754 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.38.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total value of C$206,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$754,254.04. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.00, for a total value of C$775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,586,220. Insiders sold 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,467 over the last quarter.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.