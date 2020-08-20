Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Short Interest Up 12.6% in June

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 62,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

