FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. restated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $243.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.81. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

