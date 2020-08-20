FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.23 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $4.79 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00139775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.84 or 0.01756790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00189493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,476,984 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

