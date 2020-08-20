Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $171.23

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.23 and traded as low as $159.80. Forterra shares last traded at $160.40, with a volume of 200,067 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 233 ($3.05) to GBX 194 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.60 ($3.45).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,617.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

