Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Four Seasons Edu has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

