Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 29.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FRAN opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. Francesca’s has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Francesca’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

