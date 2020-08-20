Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.28

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $733.28 and traded as low as $580.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 7,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 733.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.48) by GBX (15.49) (($0.20)). Equities analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6392.9997308 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Councell bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 558 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £19,809 ($25,897.50). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 6,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £34,920 ($45,653.03).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

