FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

OSB opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norbord by 5,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,160 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Norbord by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

