FY2021 Earnings Estimate for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $78.14 on Thursday. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

About COCHLEAR LTD/ADR

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

