FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BBL opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 287.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,064,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.