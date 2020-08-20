FY2021 EPS Estimates for COVESTRO AG/S Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for COVESTRO AG/S in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.43.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

