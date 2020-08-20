FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Issued By William Blair

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aritzia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aritzia has a one year low of C$9.20 and a one year high of C$26.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.11.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,891.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

