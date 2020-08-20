FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Increased by Wedbush

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE DKS opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

