FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 56.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

