FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.