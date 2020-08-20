FY2023 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Triumph Group by 402.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,097,863 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 604,382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 371,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.