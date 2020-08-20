G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

