G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.63

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.63 and traded as high as $145.10. G4S shares last traded at $141.70, with a volume of 3,703,477 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

