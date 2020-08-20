GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

