Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

GAP stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1,845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $37,860,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

