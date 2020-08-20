Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.59

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.59 and traded as low as $21.90. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1,821 shares.

GZPFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

