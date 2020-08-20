GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.44 ($32.29).

ETR G1A opened at €30.58 ($35.98) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -32.29.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

