Gene Source Code Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $25.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.05629695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.