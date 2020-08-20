GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) versus Panhandle Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PHX) Critical Contrast

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Panhandle Oil and Gas and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -189.33% 7.58% 4.72% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 0.54 -$40.74 million N/A N/A GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $377.20 million 1.46 $103.90 million $0.49 4.02

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

