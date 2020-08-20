General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Down 43.1%

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) shares fell 43.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, 192,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,292% from the average session volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

General Moly Company Profile (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

