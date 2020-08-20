Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in July

Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Gensource Potash in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ADVZF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Gensource Potash has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

