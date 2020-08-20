George Hu Sells 7,380 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92.

On Tuesday, June 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00.

TWLO stock opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.