Gladstone Land (LAND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

8/8/2020 – Gladstone Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

8/7/2020 – Gladstone Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gladstone Land was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

7/10/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $350.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 34.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

