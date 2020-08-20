Glenn Schiffman Sells 50,000 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00.

MTCH stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $295,380,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

