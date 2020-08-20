Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.73 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $335.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00523641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 253.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000852 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

