Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.