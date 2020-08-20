Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

GSBD opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.10 million, a PE ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

