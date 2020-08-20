Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.03, 30 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.