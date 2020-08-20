GreenSky (GSKY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – GreenSky was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

8/13/2020 – GreenSky had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – GreenSky had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – GreenSky was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.32. GreenSky Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 90.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

